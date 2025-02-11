Rubio: Hamas is 'pure evil' and must be 'eradicated'

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday described Hamas as an "evil" and "monstrous" organization that must be wiped out.

During an interview on conservative talk radio channel SiriusXM Patriot, the top American diplomat condemned the terrorist group for its treatment of hostages.

"This is an evil organization. Hamas is evil. It's pure evil. These are monsters. These are savages. That's a group that needs to be eradicated," he said.

He warned that its continued dominance in Gaza would prevent regional stability in the Middle East.

Rubio argued that the biggest challenge to a two-state solution is governance, and that peace is impossible if Gaza is controlled by terrorist groups committed to Israel's destruction. He questioned why any nation would accept a neighboring state ruled by terrorists.

He also pointed out the extensive war damage in Gaza, including unexploded munitions, and highlighted that while U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed solutions, other regional leaders have yet to take meaningful action.

"And right now, the only one who's stood up and said I'm willing to help do it is Donald Trump. All these other leaders, they're going to have to step up," he said. "If they’ve got a better idea, then now is the time. Now is the time for the other governments and other powers in the region, some of these very rich countries, to basically say, okay, we'll do it. We're going to pay for this; we're going to step forward; we're going to be the ones that take charge," he added.

"None of them is offering to do it. And I think that you can't go around claiming that you're a fighter for, an advocate for the Palestinian people, but you're not willing to do anything to help rebuild Gaza," he continued. "They'll all tell you what they're not for. But we're still waiting for more countries to step forward and say here's what we're willing to do. And right now, they've not been willing to do anything … or at least anything concrete."

Trump's Gaza plan, he said, is a "challenge" to these leaders.

"It’s outside the box, but that's what he always is," said Rubio. "I mean, he’s going to state the obvious. It's the one thing about Donald Trump—he doesn't hide behind silly, traditional lies and things of that nature. He's going to put out blunt truth. And the blunt truth is that the Middle East has, for too long, been a region of places all of whom love to talk but don't want to do. So, it's time: If they don't like Donald Trump's plan, then it's time for these countries in the region to step forward and offer their solution," he concluded.

Egypt rejects the plan

During a visit to Washington on Monday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told Rubio that Arab states reject Trump's Gaza plan, which includes resettling Gazans while the coastal enclave is rebuilt and deradicalized.

According to Reuters, Abdelatty emphasized the need for Gaza to be reconstructed while ensuring Palestinians remain there.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement following the meeting stating that Cairo "adheres to the right of the Palestinian people to return to their homeland, to self-determination, and to establish an independent state."

According to the readout of the meeting provided by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Rubio "thanked the Foreign Minister for Egypt's mediation efforts in securing the release of hostages, for sustaining humanitarian assistance deliveries throughout Gaza, and accepting medical evacuations."

The statement went on to say that, "The secretary reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning for the governance and security of Gaza and stressed Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again."

Abdelatty also met with U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to discuss regional stability.

Trump: "All hell is going to break out"

Meanwhile, the U.S.-Egypt-Qatar-brokered Israel-Hamas ceasefire showed signs of strain, as Hamas announced the delay of the next scheduled hostage release "until further notice" citing alleged Israeli violations.

In response, Trump vowed on Monday that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas did not release the remaining hostages by noon on Saturday.

The president also indicated on Monday that he might withhold aid from Egypt and Jordan if they refuse to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

In January, the president called on Arab nations, specifically Egypt and Jordan, to take in more Palestinians to "clean out" the Gaza Strip. King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have repeatedly rejected that plan.

On Tuesday, Trump will host Abdullah at the White House.

© JNS