Kanye West’s SuperBowl ad directs people to purchase swastika shirt

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, released an ad during the Super Bowl that directed people to his website Yeezy.com, which now only sells one item: a white T-shirt with a black swastika.

The rapper filmed the 30-second advertisement on his iPhone while in a chair in what appeared to be a dentist’s office.

“I spent like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” he said, flashing his new diamond-encrusted pearly whites. “Once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um … Um … Go to Yeezy.com.”

The 47-year-old West has a history of anti-Israel, antisemitic rhetoric.

White t-shirt with Swastika at Yeezy.com.

He recently posted a farewell on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after a slew of anti-Jewish, racist rants on the platform. These posts included “I’m a Nazi” and “I love Hitler.”

He said he would never apologize for his “Jewish comments” and stated that Jews should be slaves again, a reference to the biblical story of Jews being slaves in Egypt.

“I’m logging out of Twitter,” West wrote to his 32 million followers on X on Sunday night. “I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.”

He is referring to Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X who holds the position of head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration.

Before West left the platform, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and actor David Schwimmer, star of the longtime “Friends” sitcom, condemned him for his posts.

Last year, West also bought a Super Bowl ad for his website, but it wasn’t seen in New York or Los Angeles, according to Variety.

