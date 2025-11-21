Jim Jordan says Biden admin collected his phone records for a two-year period

Published by Misty Severi 21 de noviembre, 2025

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday revealed that the Biden administration subpoenaed his phone records for a two-year period as part of the Arctic Frost investigation, making his records more expansive than other lawmakers.

The announcement comes after recent revelations claimed the Biden FBI snooped on the phone records of Republican members of Congress, including eight senators, during its January 6 investigation.

Jordan said his phone records were requested by Justice Department prosecutor Timothy Duree, who worked with Thomas Windom, one of Jack Smith's top prosecutors, in April 2022. The request sought his phone records from Jan. 1, 2020, through April 2022.

The toll records did not include the contents of Jordan's phone calls or messages but did include details about inbound and outbound calls, text messages, direct-connect communications and voicemail messages.

The subpoena was also accompanied by a nondisclosure order that claimed notifying Jordan of the subpoena could "result in flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation."

"As part of our investigation, we uncovered new information regarding Chairman Jordan and shared it with him as soon as possible," Verizon spokesman Rich Young told Fox News. "We are committed to restoring trust through transparency and will continue to work with Congress and the administration as they examine these issues and consider reforms to expand notification protections."

