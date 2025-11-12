House Oversight Democrats release Epstein emails mentioning Trump

Published by Just The News 12 de noviembre, 2025

House Oversight Committee Democrats on Wednesday released emails from deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that mention President Trump.

The emails were between Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking after Epstein’s death, and the author Michael Wolff, CNN reported.

House Oversight Democrats subpoenaed the emails from Epstein's estate earlier this year. They were released hours before Arizona Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva will be officially sworn into Congress. She is expected to then provide the decisive vote on a bipartisan petition to force a vote to release the Epstein files.

None of the emails were sent to or received from Trump and were mostly from before he became president. Trump has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell.

In an email dated April 2, 2011, Epstein wrote to Maxwell, "i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there."

Maxwell responded, writing, "I have been thinking about that…"

The email's context is unclear.

House Oversight Democrats redacted the name of the person Epstein referenced in his email to protect her identity.

Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in an interview earlier this year that she "never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way," and didn’t recall ever seeing Trump at Epstein’s house. She said she witnessed them together in social settings.

"The President was never inappropriate with anybody," Maxwell said. "In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

In a January 2019 email between Epstein and Wolff, which was during Trump’s first term and about seven months before Epstein died in prison, the convicted sex offender apparently wrote about Trump’s claim that he asked Epstein to resign his membership at Mar-a-Lago.

"trump said he asked me to resign," Epstein wrote, adding, "never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked to Ghislaine to stop."

The White House has said Trump barred Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club "for being a creep," and Trump has said Epstein "stole" young women who worked at the club's spa when explaining why their relationship ended. Maxwell told Blanche that she didn't recruit at Mar-a-Lago.

In an email dated December 15, 2015, which was the day of a CNN Republican primary debate, Wolff reportedly wrote to Epstein, "I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you–either on air or in scrum afterwards."

Epstein responded, writing, "if we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?"

Wolff answered, "I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."

The White House and Wolff didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

