Trump, Vance downplay senior military leaders' meeting with Hegseth

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance downplayed a planned meeting of senior military leaders with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth next week, saying that they are "touring equipment sites."

Trump suggested the generals would be “touring equipment sites” and “talking about the newest weapons,” The Hill reported.

“I think it’s great when generals and top people want to come to the United States to be with our now-secretary of War,” Trump said.

“It’s not particularly unusual that generals who report to the secretary of War and then to the president of the United States are coming to speak with the secretary of War,” Vice President Vance said. “It’s actually not unusual at all and I think it’s odd that you’ve made it into such a big story.”

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Thursday, “The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week.”

The statement followed a Washington Post report that Hegseth earlier this week ordered hundreds of the military’s generals and admirals to gather on short notice and without a stated reason on Tuesday at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Va.

Multiple unnamed sources told the Post that the directive was sent to virtually all the military’s top commanders worldwide, which is roughly 800 generals or admirals.

There has not been a defense secretary in recent history who has ordered such a large number of the military’s leaders to gather in this manner.

Just The News