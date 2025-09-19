Judge rejects Trump's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times

Headquarters of 'The New York Times' AFP.

Ajudge on Friday rejected President Donald Trump's $15 billion suit against the New York Times for procedural reasons.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday took issue with the content of the complaint, asserting that a legal filing was not "a protected platform to rage against an adversary," Reuters reported.

The decision leaves room for Trump to amend his complaint as Merryday did not address the merits of the complaint. Federal law requires that a complaint be a "short plain statement."

The suit itself addresses a number of articles and journalists at the outlet related to its coverage of Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

Ben Whedon is the chief political correspondent for Just the News.



