Shooter killed after firing on Border Patrol agents, injuring police officer

Published by Just The News / Natalia Mittelstadt 7 de julio, 2025

Ashooter was killed after firing on Border Patrol agents and injuring a police officer in McAllen, Texas, on Monday.

The gunman was armed with tactical gear and a rifle and shot at Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility, FOX5 Atlanta reported. Local police and agents returned fire and killed the shooter. One McAllen police officer was hit but is in stable condition, according to law enforcement sources.

"This morning an individual opened fired at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter," the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News. "This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

Local police said that they will hold a news conference later Monday. The attack is believed by law enforcement to be a purposeful ambush targeting Border Patrol officials.

Another Texas police officer was shot Friday night near U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Prairieland Detention Facility. The Department of Justice said there was another attack on a DHS detention facility in Portland.

Natalia Mittelstadt is a reporter for Just The News.



