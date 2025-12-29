No Peace Plan Will Stop the Terrorists' Jihad Against Israel

29 de diciembre, 2025

More than two months after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip went into effect, the Iran-backed Hamas terror group seems more determined than ever to stay in power and continue its armed struggle to destroy Israel.

On December 14, Hamas marked the 38th anniversary of its founding by praising its October 7, 2023 invasion of Israel's southern communities as a "gigantic milestone and landmark in the struggle for freedom and independence and the defeat and elimination of the occupation [Israel]." On that day, more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, and thousands wounded. Another 251 Israelis and foreign nationals were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is still holding the remains of one hostage.

Hamas has no regrets over the massacre it committed on October 7 and the ensuing war, which claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians and destroyed large parts of the Gaza Strip. Instead of apologizing to the Palestinians for bringing death and destruction on them, the terror group issued a statement offering "greetings to the Palestinians for their legendary steadfastness."

Hamas seized the opportunity to repeat its "categorical rejection of any form of trusteeship or mandate over the Gaza Strip."

This is a reference to US President Donald J. Trump's plan for peace in the Gaza Strip. The plan calls for the establishment of an international body, the "Board of Peace," to help with the administration, reconstruction, and economic recovery of the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the war. The plan, in addition, calls for the deployment of an "International Stabilization Force" (ISF) and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

Since the announcement of Trump's plan, Hamas has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the presence of a non-Palestinian governing body in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, the terror group has dismissed the idea of laying down its weapons. It has also made it clear that the role of any international force should be limited just to monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire with Israel. According to Hamas, the proposed International Stabilization Force should be stationed at the borders of the Gaza Strip, and not in areas controlled by the terror group.

Hamas said in its latest statement:

"The Palestinian people alone decide who governs them, and they have the legitimate right to resist, liberate their land, and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital... Hamas affirms its commitment to its principles since its inception and its loyalty to the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifices of the prisoners, until liberation and the return [of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to their former homes inside Israel].... Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque will remain the focus of the conflict. The Palestinian people have the right to all resistance [meaning: terrorism against Israel]."

When Hamas says that it remains committed to its principles, it is referring to its 1988 charter, which quotes Imam Hassan al-Banna, founder of the Muslim Brotherhood organization, as saying: "Israel will exist and continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it." Hamas describes itself as "one of the wings of Muslim Brotherhood in Palestine" and states that "initiatives, and so-called peaceful solutions and international conferences, are in contradiction to the principles of the Islamic Resistance Movement [Hamas]."

Hamas, in other words, has not given up its dream of eliminating Israel.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official living comfortably in Qatar, said in a speech marking the anniversary of the founding of his group that "the Palestinian people's resistance is still alive, and [the Hamas] leadership is steadfast and firm." Al-Hayya argued that the two-year war in the Gaza Strip has "proven that [Israel] can be defeated and that the liberation of Palestine is possible if it is based on careful planning and unified efforts." He praised the October 7 massacre as a "model of what could happen if the [Muslim] nation's efforts were combined" against Israel.

The Hamas leader boasted that the war "complicated and set back" efforts by the US to normalize relations between Israel and some Arab and Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hayya emphasized Hamas's rejection of "all forms of guardianship or mandate over the Palestinian people" and said that the mission of Trump's "Board of Peace" should be limited to overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire, funding, and supervising the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the International Stabilization Force, al-Hayya stressed that its role should be limited to maintaining the ceasefire without any interference in the internal affairs of the Gaza Strip. The weapons of Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups, he added, are "a legitimate right guaranteed by international laws, and this right is linked to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state."

Another senior Hamas official, Hossam Badran, said that his group "will continue its struggle and Jihad in confronting the Zionist project in Palestine," adding:

"Since its founding, Hamas has waged direct military battles against the [Israeli] enemy. We need to combine efforts and unite all energies for the greater role of liberating Palestine."

"Liberating Palestine" is a euphemism for destroying Israel and replacing it with an Islamist state.

It is worth noting that several Palestinian terror groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad, "congratulated" Hamas on the 38th anniversary of its founding and vowed to support the Jihad against Israel. Needless to say, the terror groups also voiced support for the October 7 atrocities.

These statements by Hamas and the other Palestinian terror groups show that they have no intention of honoring Trump's plan. They view the Trump plan as nothing more than a temporary ceasefire that allows them to regroup, rearm, and pursue their Jihad to annihilate Israel.

It is simply nonsensical to believe that any peace plan would end the terrorists' Jihad against Israel. Unfortunately, there is no alternative to a total defeat and eradication of Hamas and its allies.

© Gatestone Institute