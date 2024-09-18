Billie Eilish endorses Kamala Harris highlighting her pro-abortion policies: "She's fighting to protect our reproductive freedom"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

Singer Billie Eilish has decided to public backed Kamala Harris's candidacy for president, encouraging her followers to "vote like your life depends on it." In a video shared on social media, Eilish stressed that she supports Harris and Tim Walz because of their stance on issues such as reproductive freedom, the environment and democracy.

"We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy," said Eilish, whose her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell joined in their support, in a post addressed to the singer's more than 7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter).

This endorsement comes on the heels of recent support from another music star, Taylor Swift, who following the presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump, announced her vote for Harris. Swift praised the vice president for "fights for the rights and causes" she considers essential.

Uncertain impact of celebrity endorsements

Despite the high-profile celebrity endorsements, the actual impact these endorsements may have on ordinary voters is uncertain. Although figures such as Eilish and Swift have great influence on social media platforms, the 2024 election will take place against a backdrop of deep political divisions and a range of concerns that go beyond entertainment industry-driven messaging.

Eilish's endorsement also coincides with National Voter Registration Day, and is part of a broader effort to mobilize young people. In 2020, Eilish had already endorsed Joe Biden, performing at the virtual Democratic National Convention. However, the political situation in 2024 is different, with a deeply divided electorate and growing concern about the economy, security and America's global position.

While some in the entertainment industry are showing their support for Harris, the outcome of the election will depend on how voters respond to the candidates' policies and proposals, with Donald Trump, presenting himself as a solid alternative for those voters who prioritize a stronger focus on border security and economic stability.