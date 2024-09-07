Renowned attorney Alan Dershowitz leaves Democratic Party denouncing DNC 2024 antisemitism

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

Renowned lawyer Alan Dershowitz announced that he left the Democratic Party during a radio interview in which he also advanced that he will announce his vote in the next presidential election after November 1.

According to Dershowitz, the main reason for his resignation was the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where the blue party decided to accommodate rampant "antisemitism," a situation that generated a deep feeling of "disgust" in the lawyer.

Speaking to radio host Zev Brenner on 'Talkline with Zev Brenner,' Dershowitz said that antisemitic speakers and pro-Hamas protesters who congregated outside the event were given legitimacy during the DNC.

"It was the most anti-Jewish, anti-Israel, anti-Zionist convention I've experienced," the attorney said. "I was disgusted at the Democratic National Convention. Absolutely disgusted."

"I am no longer a Democrat. I am an Independent," Dershowitz revealed, before noting that he will not reveal his presidential endorsement until possibly after Nov. 1. "I want to see how they deal with Iran. I want to encourage the current administration to support Israel."

The well-known lawyer also said th he had been mulling over the decision to leave the Democratic Partyfor a long time and that DNC 2024 was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Dershowitz said one of the events that prompted him to leave the party was that Vice Chairwoman Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, decided not to chair a joint session of Congress during a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Several Democrats skipped that address to protest U.S. foreign policy regarding the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

The Harvard Law professor emeritus also called Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders "anti-Semites."

"That's not my party," Dershowitz stated.