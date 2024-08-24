Trump brings RFK Jr. on stage in Arizona and promises to release JFK assassination documents

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

Former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the stage together Friday at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, a few hours after the one-time independent candidate withdrew from the race and announced his endorsement of the Republican front-runner.

"We are both in this to do what's right for the country," Trump said with RFK Jr. standing by his side, as a large crowd inside Desert Diamond Arena erupted in cheers. "He is a phenomenal person, a phenomenal man who loves the people of this country."

Trump then announced a major promise, should he win the election: to establish an independent presidential commission that, among other tasks, would also have the mission of releasing all remaining classified documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s uncle.

Former President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 after being shot twice, once in the back and once in the head. Trump suffered an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July 13, when a bullet grazed his ear.

"Soon after I was, I can't even believe I have to say this, nearly assassinated in Pennsylvania last month, Bobby called me to express his best wishes. He knows firsthand the risks incurred by leaders who stand up to the corrupt political establishment. When you stand up, you bring on some trouble for yourself, but you have to do what's right," Trump said before promising to create the independent commission.

"You have to do what's right for the country. I will tell you, we are both in this to do what's right for the country. That's one thing I can tell you. He lost his father and uncle in service to our country, and Bobby himself was subject to repeated threats to his safety during his campaign while being denied protection by the Harris-Biden administration. And this is a tribute in honor of Bobby. I am announcing tonight that upon my election, I will establish a new independent presidential commission on assassination attempts. And they will be tasked with releasing all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy."

RFK Jr. then took the floor and explained part of the conversations he had with Trump over the past few weeks.

The former candidate revealed that he had more than one meeting with Trump in which he "talked not about the things that separate us because we don't agree on everything, but on the values and the issues that bind us together. And one of the issues that he talked about was having safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic."

He then asked the audience if they didn't agree with having a president like Trump:

"Don't you want a president who's going to protect America's freedoms and who is going to protect us against totalitarianism? … Don't you want a safe environment for your children? Don't you want to know that the food that you're feeding them is not filled with chemicals that are going to give them cancer and chronic disease? And don't you want a president that's going to make America healthy again?"

Finally, Trump sent a message to RFK Jr. supporters before praising the former independent candidate for doing well in the polls.

"And all who supported Bobby's campaign, I very simply ask you to join us in building this coalition (...) It's a beautiful coalition in defense of liberty and safety, prosperity and peace. It's going to be an incredible coalition, and the relationship has been so good for so long. I have no doubt it's going to work and work well, but we have to win. We have to take our country away from these people that are going to destroy our country."