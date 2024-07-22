After showing him the exit door, Democrats thank Biden for his service

Published by Verified by 21 de julio, 2024

Two weeks ago, the mainstream media was reporting that Joe Biden was reluctant to drop out of the election race after his lousy debate against Trump, his obvious cognitive decline and negative polls. However, Democrats, using efficient internal pressure that brought together the party's political leaders, major donors and dozens of congressmen, managed to get the president to relent and leave the presidential race.

After the announcement, despite the fact that days before, he had been shown the exit door, the party's most important voices thanked Biden for his service and withdrawal.

Obama highlights the patriotism of his former vice-president

In a statement, his former political boss, Barack Obama, listed him as one of the most important presidents of the United States even though days ago he privately confessed that Biden should step aside.

"Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order," said Obama, who said the decision to step down must have been very hard for Biden.

"I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."

As a highlight, in his statement, Obama avoided mentioning Vice President Kamala Harris, backed by Biden, stating that Democratic leaders must now create a process from which the president's replacement will emerge.

Pelosi, in tune with Obama

While Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), one of the top Democrats in Congress, was briefer than Obama, the substance of her pronouncement was the same.

Pelosi singled out Biden for his service and patriotism, a term used to acknowledge the president for stepping aside knowing he was inferior to Trump in the polls.

"President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness."

Schumer and Jeffries say Biden is a great American

Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, also wanted to single out Biden for dropping out of the race.

Schumer, along with Pelosi, was among the Democratic standard-bearers to speak to the president privately and suggest he drop out of the race, various national media outlets reported in recent days as Biden's candidacy collapsed.

"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American."

Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, highlighted Biden for his controversial record at the helm of the White House. Jeffries did not discuss the border crisis, foreign policy missteps or inflation.

"President Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history. In less than one term, he rescued the nation from a once-in-a-century pandemic, brought the economy roaring back from the brink of recession, enacted consequential legislation for everyday Americans and saved our democracy by defeating the Insurrectionist-in-Chief. America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful."

Bill and Hillary Clinton thank Biden and endorse Harris

In a joint statement, Bill and Hillary Clinton said, "Biden has capped his extraordinary career of service with a Presidency that has lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy, and restored our standing in the world."

According to the Clintons, Biden was, in their view, a head of state who carried with him "our founders' charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation."

In the same statement, the Clintons endorsed Kamala Harris' candidacy and attacked former President Donald Trump, who claimed the Democratic vice president would be an easier opponent than Biden.

"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," they wrote. "We've lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term."

Other major reactions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), New York Mayor Eric Adams, former Vice President Al Gore, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reacted and congratulated Biden for stepping aside.

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.



I cannot overstate the gravity of the noble and history-making decision that President Biden just made. The feeling that I have right now is one of profound gratitude.



America owes a debt of gratitude to President Biden for his decades of service.



Joe Biden’s presidency has been transformational. He accomplished more in the past four years — to bring back jobs, stand up to big corporations, and build an economy that works for all of us — than we have been able to get done in the last forty. He deserves full credit for… — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 21, 2024

As President, Joe Biden has been — and is — an exceptional leader. He is responsible for developing and signing the most significant investment in climate solutions into law. He helped our nation navigate a global pandemic, ushered in an economic recovery that has created… — Al Gore (@algore) July 21, 2024

I commend President Biden for stepping down. His infirmities were evident to any unbiased observer from the beginning. It was this progressive deterioration — and his abandonment of Democratic Party principles — that prompted me to enter the race and ensure American voters had a… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 21, 2024

In addition to Democratic leaders, reactions from Hollywood, the press and the nation at large following the withdrawal announcement began almost immediately.

Robert De Niro, for example, told The Hollywood Reporter that the withdrawal was "an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the path for another Democrat to become president."

Leftist actor Mark Ruffalo also weighed in on X following Biden's announcement in what appeared to be an attack on Christianity: "Okay everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn’t be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion."

Okay everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn’t be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion.… https://t.co/cqk0fRLWPA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 21, 2024

Finally, internationally, Biden's withdrawal also generated reactions. One of the most important came from the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who published a heartfelt message for the Democratic leader.

"Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical. Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today's tough but strong decision."