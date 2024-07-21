Kamala Harris accepts Joe Biden's endorsement and announces her intention to be the Democratic nominee

Published by Verified by 21 de julio, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the endorsement of President Joe Biden Sunday. After a dismal showing in the polls in recent weeks following the debate against Donald Trump, Biden decided to step aside and withdraw from the race amid strong internal pressure from Democrats.

The decision to drop out of the race now leaves the Democratic nomination up in the air, with Harris being the most logical choice to take Biden's place as the likely nominee.

After news broke of Biden dropping out, Harris highlighted the president's "selfless patriotism" and announced that she intends to win the Democratic nomination.

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as president of the United States and for his decades of service to our country," Harris wrote in a statement. "His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many presidents who have served two terms in office."

"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," the vice president said.

Before announcing her intention to run, Harris wrote that she met Biden through his late son Beau, who told her stories about his father and his personality.

Harris then noted that "the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities" she saw while Biden served in his role as president: "His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people."

Finally, Harris said she felt "honored" to receive Biden's endorsement and commented that her intention "is to earn and win this nomination."

"Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party-and unite our nation-to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda," she said.

"We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win," Harris said.