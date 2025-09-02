Gold hits record high at $3,501.59 an ounce
The price of the metal continues to soar and is now a safe-haven asset for investors.
Gold prices hit a new record on Tuesday, climbing to $3,501.59 an ounce.
Gold has surged over the past year, cementing its role as a safe-haven asset amid trade uncertainty.
In April, the metal traded above $3,500 for the first time in history — reaching $3,500.10.
A few weeks ago, President Donald Trump announced that, for the time being, he will not impose tariffs on gold imports. "Gold will not be tariffed!" he posted on Truth Social.