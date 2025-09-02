Gold hits record high at $3,501.59 an ounce

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de septiembre, 2025

Gold prices hit a new record on Tuesday, climbing to $3,501.59 an ounce.

Gold has surged over the past year, cementing its role as a safe-haven asset amid trade uncertainty.

In April, the metal traded above $3,500 for the first time in history — reaching $3,500.10.

A few weeks ago, President Donald Trump announced that, for the time being, he will not impose tariffs on gold imports. "Gold will not be tariffed!" he posted on Truth Social.