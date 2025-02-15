Mexicans contribute $2.06 trillion to the national GDP

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 15 de febrero, 2025

A report presented by the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC) research center revealed that Mexicans, both immigrants and native-born, generate a gross domestic product (GDP) of $2.06 trillion, equivalent to 10% of the U.S. economy. This contribution represents 57% of the economic output of the Latino community as a whole, which amounts to $3.6 trillion.

Ana Teresa Ramírez, CEO of the LDC, explained, "If Latinos in the United States were an independent economy, they would be the fifth largest in the world." They would be placed only behind the United States, China, Japan and Germany, and surpassing economies such as Russia, France, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Mexicans make up almost 60% of the Latino population in the US

Currently, Mexicans make up almost 60% of the Latino population in the United States, where Hispanics represent 19.5% of the total population, making them the second largest demographic group.

Ramírez also highlighted that four out of every five Latinos are U.S. citizens and that most of the rest have some type of immigration permit.

In addition, she projected that 78% of the growth of the labor force in the next decade will come from the Latino community, according to Department of Labor estimates.

Ramírez also noted that the greatest economic growth in the Latino community is in the technology sector. In addition, she pointed out that there are 4.7 million Latino-led businesses, which generate $800 billion annually.