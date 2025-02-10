Commerce Department confirms 29% tariffs on Spanish wind towers

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

The Department of Commerce (DOC) confirmed the imposition of 28.55% tariffs applied to wind turbines imported from Spain. The decision follows a ruling by the Court of International Trade (CIT), which reviewed the calculations of the tariffs imposed on the Spanish industry.

According to the DOC's official docket (document 2025-02448), the ruling specifically affects Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) and Windar Renovables S.A., along with several of their subsidiaries. The review of the case led the DOC to modify the final determination on the magnitude of the tariffs and whether the company was setting prices too low, known as dumping.

The tariffs began to be applied as of last Friday, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA) registry and will be made official on Feb. 11 through federal government channels.

In 2021, the Biden administration imposed these tariffs after alleging that Spanish manufacturers were selling their products at below-market prices. According to the DOC, initial investigations concluded that Spanish companies were offering artificially low prices, justifying the application of countervailing tariffs.

However, following an appeal filed by the affected parties, the CIT ordered the DOC to revise its methodology and recalculate the dumping margins.

According to Spanish media outlet ABC, the new tariffs are set at 28.55%, a high figure. The decision is a blow to the Spanish wind power sector, which has increased its presence in international markets in recent years.

The rate increase could affect Spanish companies' expansion plans in one of the world's largest renewable energy markets. The move is also part of a broader strategy by Washington to protect its local industry by incentivizing domestic wind turbine production.

While the gesture stems from the previous government, Donald Trump and his administration appear to support the measure. The announced modifications reflect the intention to adjust rates in line with the court decision, but without removing protection for U.S. manufacturers.

The impact of this measure will depend on the future negotiations between both parties and the possible appeal of Spanish manufacturers before international trade bodies.