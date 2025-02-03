With Donald Trump as president, Americans are optimistic about the country's economy

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

A recent Gallup poll shows that Americans have good expectations for the future of the economy. While a majority believe the stock market will grow in the coming months, there are also some concerns about inflation and food prices.

The survey, conducted Jan. 2-15 with 1,005 respondents, revealed that 61% of participants expect an increase and positive movements in the stock market in the next six months,while only 18% predict a drop. Also, 53% of respondents believe the economy will grow, in contrast to 29% who anticipate a slowdown.

However, inflation remains a key issue. According to the survey, 52% of participants believe inflation will increase in the next six months, while only 33% expect a reduction in prices.

On economic issues, there is more confidence in Trump

President Donald Trump addressed the issue of inflation and high grocery costs in an interview, blaming Joe Biden's Administration for the increase in the prices of basic products such as eggs, bacon, cereals and juices. It is important to remember that inflation reached record highs with Biden as president.

On the other hand, a poll by The New York Times and Ipsos revealed - some time ago - that 45% of respondents believe that Trump's policies would benefit the economy, while 39% believe the opposite.