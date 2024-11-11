Bitcoin continues to soar after Trump's victory

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

The victory of Donald Trump in the recent U.S. presidential election continues to push the price of Bitcoin to record highs. In fact, this Sunday, it surpassed $80,000, and at the time of writing has reached $83,902.

This comes after the price of Bitcoin hit its all-time high immediately after Trump's victory, when its value surpassed the $75,000 mark for the first time.

While there have been strong increases in other major cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash, they are still far from reaching their all-time highs.

Ethereum's current price is $3,241, with its all-time high being $4,878, which was recorded on Nov. 10, 2021.

As for Bitcoin Cash, a cryptocurrency born after a split in Bitcoin, the highest price in its history was reached on Dec. 20, 2017, when it reached $3,785, though at the time of writing it was at just $448.

Trump was considered the most friendly candidate to the cryptocurrency industry



During his presidential campaign, Trump positioned himself as the most cryptocurrency industry-friendly candidate.

Prior to the presidential election, Trump promised at an event last June that he was going to end "Joe Biden's war on cryptocurrencies and we will make sure that the future of cryptocurrencies and the future of Bitcoin is made in America."

In addition, billionaire twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, founders of cryptocurrency company Gemini, donated $1 million worth of Bitcoin each to endorse former President Donald Trump, citing the Republican leader's commitment to the growth of the crypto industry.

Last September, Trump unveiled his new cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, designed to venture into the digital economic assets market. In this project, he is accompanied by his two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and three other people, including Steve Witkoff, a Republican donor and family friend.