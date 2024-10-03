Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 3 de octubre, 2024

On Tuesday, Bank of America customers were affected by a widespread failure that left them unable to access their bank accounts for several hours.

Users explained that the platform was giving them errors while some who were able to access their accounts found that the balance was at zero.The situation affected more than 20,000 customers.

Meanwhile, by the end of the day the bank reported that the fault was largely resolved. However, it declined to explain the source of the failure or when the platform will be fully functional.

"These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience," Bank of America said in a communication sent to CNN.

One customer told the news outlet that he received a message telling him that the current balance of one or more accounts may be temporarily unavailable.