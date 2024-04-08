Donald Trump's position on abortion

Former President Donald Trump posted a video in which he expressed his opinion on abortion. The Republican assured that the decision on abortion should be left in the hands of the states. However, he argued that there should be a limit on the time allowed for abortion. He described the proposal that abortions should be legal up to the ninth months as an "execution."

Similarly, in the four-minute video posted on Truth Social, Trump said he is proud to have pushed for the end of Roe v. Wade. However, he expressed strong support for exceptions for abortion in situations of rape, incest and where the life of the mother is in danger. However, he qualified that there must be a time limit for abortion.

"Many people have asked me what my position is on abortion and abortion rights, especially since I was proudly the person responsible for the ending of something that all legal scholars, both sides, wanted and in fact demanded be ended: Roe v. Wade. They wanted it ended," Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social.

Regarding his position, he explained that "many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people."

This 50-year battle over Roe v. Wade took it out of the federal hands and brought it into the hearts, minds and vote of the people in each state – it was really something

The former president's comments come after questions had been raised for weeks about where he would stand on the issue after The New York Times reported that he had discussed it with his advisors.