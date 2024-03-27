Society

Donald Trump sells 'God Bless The USA' Bibles to "Make America Pray Again"

The former president announced on Truth Social that he has teamed up with country musician Lee Greenwood to sell each Bible for $59.99.

(TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 27, 2024
Donald Trump announced this Tuesday that he is selling 'God Bless The USA' Bibles for $59.99 each. The former president posted a message on Truth Social announcing he has teamed up with country musician Lee Greenwood. Together, they are trying to getting the word out leading up to Good Friday and Easter Sunday:

In the promotional video, the former president says that all Americans need to have a copy of the Bible in their home. In fact, he says he has many copies in his homes:

All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book. I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.

The differences between the Bible that Donald Trump is selling and the traditional one

How is the 'God Bless the USA' Bible different from the traditional one? The website says that this version includes the Constitution of the United States, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the Pledge of Allegiance. In addition, it also has a handwritten chorus of "God Bless The USA."

With this new Bible, Trump hopes that the United States will recover part of its religious spirit and solve what he claims is "one of the biggest problems" in the country, the lack of religion:

Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country. And I truly believe that we need to bring them back and have to bring them back fast. I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have. That’s why our country is going haywire. We’ve lost religion in our country.

