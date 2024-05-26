Entertainment

Director Sean Baker surprises at the Cannes Festival and wins the Palme d'Or for 'Anora'

Established as "the most important film festival" in the film industry, it attracts filmmakers, producers and journalists from all over the world year after year.

Sean Baker
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 26, 2024
3 minutes read

The Cannes Festival celebrated a new edition, the 77th, of what is known as “the most important” event in the film industry. In this edition, presented by the actress Camille Cottin, a total of 13 awards were given out, although the most important one went to the American director Sean Baker.

Baker celebrated winning the event’s most coveted award for the film “Anora,” although one of the most emotional moments of the European night occurred later. Francis Ford Coppola was in charge of receiving his friend and colleague George Lucas on stage to present the lifetime achievement award, the Honorary Palme d’Or.

“I came here today to thank you all. I’m just a kid who grew up in Modesto, California, surrounded by vineyards, and who made movies in San Francisco with my friend Francis Coppola. We both spent our careers in parallel, and, in fact, I never made a Hollywood film as a director, so it is a real honor to receive this award,” expressed Lucas.

Another highlight of the night was “Emilia Perez,” a film by Jacques Audiard that won both the Grand Jury Prize and the award for best female performance. The story is about a cartel boss who asks for the help of Rita, an important lawyer from a prominent law firm. In an entertaining plotline, she helps him retire from the drug business and disappear forever.

In turn, the Portuguese Michael Gomes won the award for best director for “Grand Tour,” a film that mixes timelines, fiction and even colors to create a story that takes place in Asia at the beginning of the 20th century and then moves a few years later.

“The See of the Sacred Fig,” directed by the Iranian Mohammad Rasoulof, was crowned with awards from the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) for international critics and the Ecumenical Jury. The director had been sentenced by the Iranian regime to eight years in prison and lashes by a court but managed to escape the country and settle in Eastern Europe.

The members of FIPRESCI highlighted the film as “a brave story set in today’s Iran that addresses the conflict between tradition and progress in a very powerful and imaginative way.”

This year’s jury was chaired by Greta Gerwig, director of “Barbie,” who was accompanied by prominent figures from world cinema: Juan Antonio Bayona, Ebru Ceylan, Pierfrancesco Favino, Lily Gladstone, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nadine Labaki, Eva Green, and Omar Sy.

“There was something that reminded us of the classics. The film has elements of the cinema of Lubitsch and Howard Hawks. Sean Baker did something unexpected. He invited us to go on a journey. We loved every performance, we could feel the faces of the characters,” said Gerwig, about the most important award of the night.

“Anora” was acquired by Netflix and already has a confirmed release for the United States and Europe, although it is still not known for sure if it will also reach Latin America.

One by one, all the awards at the Cannes Film Festival

Palme d'Or : "Anora" by Sean Baker

Palme d'Or of Honor : George Lucas

Grand Prize: “All We Imagine As Light” by Payal Kapadia

Director’s Award: Miguel Gomes for “Grand Tour”

Best Actor: Jesse Plemons for “Kinds of Kindness”

Best Actress : Award shared by Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and Ariadna Paz for "Emilia Pérez"

Screenplay: Coralie Fargeat for “The Substance”

Special Prize: “The Seeds of the Wild Fig Tree” by Mohammad Rasoulof

Jury Prize: "Emilia Pérez" by Jacques Audiard

Camera d'Or: "Armand" by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Camera d’Or Special Mention: “Mongrel” by Wei Liang and You Qiao Yin

Short Film Palme d’Or: “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent” by Nebojša Slijepčević

Special mention for Short Film Special Mention: “Bad For A Moment” by Daniel Soares

Topics:

Recommendation

Mattew Colangelo, uno de los fiscales del caso Trump en NY, recibió $12.0000 del Comité Nacional Demócrata por “consultoría política” / After Michael Cohen's testimony, Trump affirms that the whole world laughs at the 'weaponization' of the New York legal system

Trump's campaign team will sue the filmmakers of 'The Apprentice,' which premiered in Cannes

Pat Sajak, presentador de 'Wheel of Fortune', anuncia que la 41ª temporada del concurso será la última que conduzca.

'Wheel of Fortune' announces the date of Pat Sajak's last show

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump asiste al evento de artes marciales mixtas Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 299 en el Kaseya Center de Miami, Florida, el 9 de marzo de 2024.

'The Apprentice': Donald Trump biopic premieres at Cannes Film Festival

Lena Heady en la serie de HBO Juego de Tronos.

Gallery: Fans' most hated television characters

Críticas, polémica y una loca historia por detrás: todo lo que tienes que saber sobre Megalópolis, la última película de Coppola

Criticism, controversy and the crazy story behind it: Everything you need to know about Megalopolis, Coppola's latest film

Imagen promocional del tráiler oficial de la segunda temporada de 'House of the Dragon' que estrenó Max el 14 de mayo de 2024 y que se espera que tenga el mismo éxito que la primera tanda de episodios.

Max releases the official trailer for the second season of 'House of the Dragon'

Imagen del teaser trailer de la segunda temporada de 'El Señor de los Anillos: Los Anillos de Poder' proporcionada por Amazon Prime Video que muestra la creación de más anillos para la Tierra Media.

Prime Video premieres the trailer for the second season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Donna Sheridan (arriba a la izquierda), Lorelai Gilmore (arriba a la derecha), Marge Simpsons (abajo a la izquierda) y la reina Elinor (abajo a la derecha) son algunas de las madres más queridas de la gran y la pequeña pantalla.

Happy Mother's Day: These are the most beloved maternal figures in film and television

Disney

The public gets tired of 'Disney-woke' and asks the company to return to its origins