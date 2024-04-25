World

Despite accumulating evidence, UN claims that Hamas does not subject hostages to sexual violence

Israel called out Secretary-General António Guterres for not including the terrorist organization on the list of groups suspected of committing sexual violence. The Israeli foreign minister said he stands "shoulder to shoulder with rapists and murderers.”

António Guterres, secretario general de la ONU (Cordon Press).
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres / Cordon Press.
LEANDRO FLEISCHER
April 25, 2024
1 minute read

The Israeli government harshly criticized U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres for not including the terrorist organization Hamas in a report on groups suspected of committing acts of sexual violence during conflict.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Guterres of standing “shoulder to shoulder with Hamas rapists and murderers.” He added that the Portuguese leader ignored “the plethora of testimony and evidence that was collected and then included” in the report presented at the beginning of this year by Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten

The report, put together by the official after her visit to Israel, points out that rapes likely occurred during the October 7 attacks. It also states that there is convincing evidence that the hostages faced sexual abuse in Gaza.

However, Guterres claimed in his report that there was no evidence that the acts of sexual violence were committed by Palestinian terrorist organizations. According to the leader, this is because Patten's report is not "investigative in nature" and was carried out in a "limited" time.

“Guterres has turned the U.N. into an extremely antisemitic institution”

Katz blamed Guterres for refusing to hold Hamas responsible for the acts of sexual violence featured in Patten's report and for refusing to declare the Palestinian group a terrorist organization.

"I am convinced that if the crimes of the Nazi regime had come up for discussion during his tenure, he would have refused to condemn them as well, if his political interests demanded that," stated the Israeli minister. “Guterres has turned the U.N. into an extremely antisemitic and anti-Israel institution, and his time in office will be remembered as the darkest in the organization’s history,” he added.

Topics:

Recommendation

Pedro Sánchez, el presidente del Gobierno de España, dice que está considerando su renuncia tras estallar un escándalo de corrupción que salpica a su esposa

Pedro Sánchez, the president of the government of Spain, says he is considering resigning after a corruption scandal breaks out that affects his wife

The State Department warns of escalating persecution of opponents in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela

Mientras la Policía efectúa arrestos en la NYU contra las protestas pro-Hamás, las autoridades de Columbia no quieren a agentes en el campus universitario

Netanyahu condemns the ‘antisemitic wave’ on Ivy League campuses: ‘It has to be stopped’

UNRWA.

Germany resumes funding to UNRWA despite accusations of the organization's involvement in attacks on Israel

(Fars News/Reuters).

Report: Former top Iranian official who disappeared in 2007 lives in US under false identity

Joe Biden y Xi Jinping, durante una reunión.

China condemns US for sending military aid package to Taiwan

Primer Ministro de Sri Lanka muestra al presidente de Irán, Ebrahim Raisi (3L), caminando junto al primer ministro de Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena,

Iran defies the West by inaugurating a hydroelectric complex and strengthening its relationship with Sri Lanka

Imagen de la sede de TikTok en Los Ángeles, California

TikTok suspends its user rewards program after EU investigation

2024-04-23-El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (derecha), y al fiscal de la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI), Karim Khan (izq.)- 34Q4889

The Prosecutor's Office of the International Criminal Court opens an office in Caracas to continue investigations against the regime of Nicolás Maduro