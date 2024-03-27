Politics

Democrat Marilyn Lands wins Alabama special election

The candidate defeated Republican Teddy Powell and replaces former state Rep. Dave Cole, who pleaded guilty last year to tax fraud.

ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 27, 2024
Democrat Marilyn Lands won special election in Alabama Tuesday. The candidate defeated Republican Teddy Powell and will occupy the seat in the state House of Representatives that previously belonged to Republican Dave Cole, who pleaded guilty last year to tax fraud.

Access to abortion: Decisive for Lands' victory in Alabama?

Lands managed to defeat Powell in the middle of a state debate on abortion and in vitro fertilization (IVF). Lands is in favor of both issues, which, as she noted in statements picked up by The Hill, may have given her the victory. She claims that citizens of Alabama are not in favor of the state Supreme Court temporarily suspending IVF services or legislation against abortion:

Today, Alabama women and families sent a clear message that will be heard in Montgomery and across the nation. Our legislature must repeal Alabama’s no-exceptions abortion ban, fully restore access to IVF, and protect the right to contraception.

In fact, for Heather Williams, chairwoman of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC), these results (Lands won 63% of the vote compared to Powell's 37%) demonstrate the "political earthquake" that could develop during the national elections:

Teddy Powell, Republican candidate and member of the Madison City Council, acknowledged his defeat and congratulated Marilyn Lands, for whom he wished "the best," in statements reported by Alabama Daily News:

Running for House District 10 has been a true honor. The voters have spoken and I’m honored to have been considered for this office. I wish Mrs. Lands the absolute best as she goes on to serve the people of District 10 in the House of Representatives.

