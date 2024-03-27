Society

Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of sexual abuse in trial against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The plaintiff added a complaint against the actor for his behavior during a party on the rapper's yacht.

Cuba Gooding Jr.
(Cordon Press)
JUAN PEñA
March 27, 2024
1 minute read

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, the music producer who sued rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs Tuesday, added actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to his lawsuit for a series of crimes of a sexual nature.

Specifically, Gooding Jr. was sued for sexual abuse and harassment. The lawsuit, filed in a Manhattan district court, assures that Cuba Gooding Jr. inappropriately touched and harassed the music producer during a party. This event was held on a yacht owned by Diddy in January 2023. The vessel was anchoring in the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The complaint holds Diddy responsible for Cuba Gooding's behavior and assures that he failed in his duty to protect those attending the party, as he was the owner of the yacht.

According to the lawsuit, as reported by Fox, Gooding "began touching, groping, and fondling [Jones'] legs, upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders."

As a result of this behavior, Jones "felt extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr.," the lawsuit claims. "He rejected his advances and Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away."

Cuba Gooding Jr. was already facing legal troubles due to cases of sexual abuse and harassment. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to an episode of harassment at a nightclub in New York. He is currently facing new complaints as a result of the New York law that temporarily extended the statute of limitations to convict sexual crimes.

Last Monday, the homes of rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents as part of an investigation carried out by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Topics:

Recommendation

Parte de la estructura de acero del puente Francis Scott Key se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali después de que el puente colapsara en Baltimore

Coast Guard temporarily suspends search for six missing after Baltimore bridge collapse, presumed dead

Sean 'Diddy' Combs insiste en su inocencia y denuncia una “caza de brujas” luego de que agentes federales allanaran sus casas en Miami y Los Ángeles

Sean 'Diddy' Combs insists he is innocent and denounces “witch hunt” after federal agents raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles

Aborto

Marco Rubio calls for investigation into Planned Parenthood for selling aborted fetal tissue

The importance of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge

Agentes de Policía de NY investigan la escena de un crimen en una imagen de archivo.

NY security crisis: officer shot to death and man dies after being thrown onto subway tracks in random attack

El puente Francis Scott Key de Baltimore

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after ship collision

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speak during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

A move by Trump's social network helped him increase his net worth by more than $4 billion and makes him one of the 500 richest people in the world

Reparaciones a los negros de Boston

Boston: Activists demand $15 billion from 'white churches' to fund reparations for black community

Idaho prohíbe que las universidades públicas soliciten “declaraciones de diversidad” obligatorias para contratar personal o admitir estudiantes

Idaho prohibits public universities from requiring mandatory “diversity statements” to hire staff or admit students