Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of sexual abuse in trial against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The plaintiff added a complaint against the actor for his behavior during a party on the rapper's yacht.

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, the music producer who sued rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs Tuesday, added actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to his lawsuit for a series of crimes of a sexual nature.

Specifically, Gooding Jr. was sued for sexual abuse and harassment. The lawsuit, filed in a Manhattan district court, assures that Cuba Gooding Jr. inappropriately touched and harassed the music producer during a party. This event was held on a yacht owned by Diddy in January 2023. The vessel was anchoring in the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The complaint holds Diddy responsible for Cuba Gooding's behavior and assures that he failed in his duty to protect those attending the party, as he was the owner of the yacht.

According to the lawsuit, as reported by Fox, Gooding "began touching, groping, and fondling [Jones'] legs, upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders."

As a result of this behavior, Jones "felt extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr.," the lawsuit claims. "He rejected his advances and Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away."

Cuba Gooding Jr. was already facing legal troubles due to cases of sexual abuse and harassment. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to an episode of harassment at a nightclub in New York. He is currently facing new complaints as a result of the New York law that temporarily extended the statute of limitations to convict sexual crimes.

Last Monday, the homes of rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents as part of an investigation carried out by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.