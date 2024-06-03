World

Claudia Sheinbaum wins Mexico's elections

The official candidate widens the gap with the main opponent, Xóchitl Gálvez, in the electoral count of the presidential elections.

Leftist candidate Claudia Sheinbaum swept Mexico's presidential elections on Sunday with a vote ranging between 58% and 60%, according to the electoral authority's quick count.

Sheinbaum prevailed over center-right opponent Xóchitl Gálvez, whose vote is between 26% and 28%, detailed the president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Guadalupe Taddei. The centrist Jorge Álvarez Máynez obtained at least 9.9% of the votes.

According to the website of the National Electoral Institute (INE), this quick count is ratified in the scrutiny of more than 52% of the counted ballots (more than 30 million votes), the candidacy of Claudia Sheinbaum leads the voting with more than 57%; followed by that of the leader of the opposition, Xóchitl Gálvez, with 29% of the votes.

In VOZ MEDIA we tell you what the more than foreseeable triumph of Claudia Sheinbaum means, whose victory will be made official next Wednesday, and which supposes a continuity of the leftist policies of the current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his party, the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA).

In the absence of the official results, reactions to Sheinbaum's victory are already beginning to follow one after another; from her supporter, the still president AMLO, to leaders of the Latin American left, such as the Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, have rushed to greet the victory of the pro-government candidate.

Xóchitl Gálvez also recognized MORENA's victory. "A few minutes ago I communicated with Claudia Sheinbaum to recognize the election results," said the senator this Monday during a speech in Mexico City.

At VOZ MEDIA we have narrated minute by minute the election day in Mexico with special programming on television, social networks and through Voz.us. The special coverage continues throughout the day until Claudia Sheinbaum's official confirmation as the country's new president, which will culminate in her inauguration next October.

