California declares war on family

The Democratic majority in the Golden State Legislature is passing a battery of laws in a full-frontal attack against parental rights to promote the LGBTQ agenda.

The California Democratic Party has declared war on the family in the Golden State. Taking advantage of the comfortable majority they have in both chambers, the legislators of the blue party are processing and approving laws that directly attack the rights of parents in order to impose the LGTBQ agenda, while also trying to undermine the foundations of the most basic unit of society.

🚨🚨🚨 #AB1955 "The state does not own our children. They have no business getting between parents and children, especially on something as potentially damaging as this…there is a political agenda that underpins what's happening here."

- Assemblyman @JimPatterson559



Over the last few months, and on many occasions led by state senator Scott Wiener, parents' number one enemy, regulations have come to light that put parental guardianship at risk if they do not reaffirm "meaningful sex" of their children, with this act being considered "child abuse." The situation has even led Republican legislators, such as Republican state senator Scott Wilk, to announce that they will leave the Golden State at the end of the legislature and issue a dramatic warning: “If you love your children, you need to flee California. You need to flee.”

In the past, when we've had these debates and I've seen parental rights atrophy, I've encouraged people to keep fighting. I have changed my mind on that. If they love their children, they have to flee California. They have to flee. I was born and raised in this state. I love this state, but I'm not going to stay in it. It is too oppressive and I believe in freedom, so I'm going to move to America when I leave the legislature.

More pressure on families

However, the pressure on parents, far from decreasing, has continued to increase. The Family Council, a conservative organization, has denounced that Wiener himself and his colleagues have introduced bills that will further suffocate parents who intend to continue fighting on behalf of their children in California. This is the case of the Assembly's Constitutional Amendment 5 (ACA 5), which seeks to establish that "the right to marry as a fundamental right," which could cause unwanted effects such as child unions or legalize the unions of adults with minors or even multiple marriages.

It is not the only one. Following moves by several school districts to force schools and teachers to inform parents if children express concerns about their sexual identity, AB1955 - which has already been approved by the Senate and is awaiting a final vote in the House Assembly - will prohibit parents from being informed while reinforcing schools and teachers from organizing talks and meetings on sexuality, transsexuality ...

🚨 #AB1955 passed the Senate Floor on a party line vote. This bill directly attacks parents rights. We expect it to be heard in the Assembly Education Committee then eventually the Assembly Floor.

"The children are ours"

And Wiener made it clear what the ultimate goal of Democratic legislators is : children. During the Pride Month proclamation in San Francisco, the senator forcefully declared: "The children are ours" and charged against parents: "We introduced legislation to ban these forced outing policies as some school boards are starting to adopt … as we fight all the nasty people out there who are trying to harm us and we're going to beat them and we're going to win. We are always there for these kids. These are our kids."