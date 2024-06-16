California: A fire near Los Angeles County forces thousands to evacuate

Authorities reported that the fire has already burned more than 4,000 acres.

California authorities issued evacuation orders in Gorman, northwest of Los Angeles, following a fire that has already burned more than 4,000 acres in the surrounding areas.

The fire spread faster than expected due to strong winds overnight from Saturday to Sunday, with gusts exceeding 50 mph, as reported by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters got to work extinguishing a fire that originated on Saturday at noon: "Crews are working to construct perimeter fire lines around the flakes of the fire. Aircraft are working to stop forward progress but have limited visibility."

Around 300 people, including personnel from the Ventura County Fire Department and the United States Forest Service, worked late Saturday to control and put out the fire, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The smoke trail from the fire could be seen from miles away, as shown in the footage below:

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, although it is known to have started in some bushes near I-5.

This is not the first wildfire to occur in California this June. Earlier this month, a fire near San Joaquin County burned over 11,000 acres, leading to the immediate evacuation of residents.