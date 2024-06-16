Society

California: A fire near Los Angeles County forces thousands to evacuate

Authorities reported that the fire has already burned more than 4,000 acres.

Incendio en Gorman (California).
(KTLA 5)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 16, 2024
1 minute read

California authorities issued evacuation orders in Gorman, northwest of Los Angeles, following a fire that has already burned more than 4,000 acres in the surrounding areas.

The fire spread faster than expected due to strong winds overnight from Saturday to Sunday, with gusts exceeding 50 mph, as reported by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters got to work extinguishing a fire that originated on Saturday at noon: "Crews are working to construct perimeter fire lines around the flakes of the fire. Aircraft are working to stop forward progress but have limited visibility."

Around 300 people, including personnel from the Ventura County Fire Department and the United States Forest Service, worked late Saturday to control and put out the fire, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The smoke trail from the fire could be seen from miles away, as shown in the footage below:

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, although it is known to have started in some bushes near I-5.

This is not the first wildfire to occur in California this June. Earlier this month, a fire near San Joaquin County burned over 11,000 acres, leading to the immediate evacuation of residents.

Topics:

Recommendation

Varias personas fueron baleadas por un tirador ya “contenido” en un parque acuático de Rochester Hill, Michigan

Several people shot at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan; Suspect confirmed dead

Joven con una bandera trans.

Canadian Cancer Society apologizes for saying 'cervix' instead of 'front hole'

Migrantes cruzan la frontera |

Biden's border policy, a multimillion-dollar business for traffickers: 'Nobody crosses without paying the cartels'

Una manifestación contra la revocación de Roe por el Supremo.

More than 170,000 women traveled to another state to have an abortion in 2023

Un juez ordena la liquidación de los bienes de Alex Jones para retribuir a las familias de Sandy Hook, pero mantiene por fuera a Infowars

Judge orders liquidation of Alex Jones' assets to pay back Sandy Hook families, but stays out of Infowars

Reacciones al veredicto de Hunter: los conservadores denuncian que es una “distracción” para proteger a Biden y que el caso no justifica la persecución contra Trump

Hunter Biden agrees to drop lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

Imagen de archivo de banderas de Estados Unidos.

Happy Flag Day!

Imagen de recurso de una escuela llena de jóvenes.

Massachusetts: 23 sets of twins graduate from the same school in the same year

Lluvias e inundaciones en Florida

More rain arrives in South Florida after this week's flooding