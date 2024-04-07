Biden's campaign raised $90 million in March, while Trump gathers $66 million

The collection for the third month of the year turned out to be the best to date for a Democratic candidate for president.

Joe Biden’s campaign continues to do well on the fundraising front. While they added $53 million in February, they closed March adding $90 million, the highest figure for a Democratic presidential candidacy. Therefore, the president enters the year’s second quarter with a grand total of $192 million to combat Donald Trump.

The 2024 presidential elections are poised to be one of the most expensive in history. Although there is still a way to go to surpass those of 2020, which coincidentally had the same protagonists, the president’s re-election attempt is doing its part.

Biden’s campaign managed to raise $90 million in March, thus totaling $192 million available to spend for the second quarter of the year, which they were quick to boast about on social media. In turn, 1.6 million people individually contributed to the cause.

What we’re spending money on vs. Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/3Rxw9BfSRn — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 6, 2024

The fundraising event organized jointly with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton had a lot to do with the aforementioned figure, since the meeting of Democratic presidents managed to raise $26 million.

“The money we are raising is historic, and it’s going to the critical work of building a winning operation, focused solely on the voters who will decide this election – offices across the country, staff in our battleground states, and a paid media program meeting voters where they are,” Julie Chávez Rodríguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement released Saturday.

On the other hand, Trump’s campaign added $66 million in March and has $93 million to enter the second quarter of the electoral calendar.

“It’s a stark contrast to Trump’s cash-strapped operation that is funneling the limited and billionaire-reliant funds it has to pay off his various legal fees,” Chávez Rodríguez said.

The Republican’s campaign is planning a major fundraiser in Florida hosted by hedge fund founder John Paulson. They hope to raise $33 million there.