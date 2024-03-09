Politics

Biden has not ruled out a debate with Trump and sets conditions: "It depends on his behavior"

The candidates debated twice in the run-up to the 2020 elections, but it is yet to be seen if they will do so again in 2024.

President Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden listens during the final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020./Sipa USA
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 9, 2024
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have already become the presumptive nominees of their respective parties for the 2024 presidential elections. Their showdown will be the sixth rematch in the electoral history of the United States, but it is still unknown whether this edition will have a debate. Trump has already made it clear that he is more than willing to get on stage with his rival, and Biden responded quickly.

The president was asked on Friday about the recent comments of his predecessor, who said he was eager to debate against him.

In a short answer, the Democrat did not rule out the possibility and assured that everything would depend on Trump's "behavior."

Trump willing to debate Biden "anywhere" and "anytime"

The Republican spoke the day after Super Tuesday, "It is important for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate issues that are so vital to America, and the American people," he wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Therefore, I am calling for Debates, anytime, anywhere, anyplace," he added. Trump clarified that he does not care who organizes the debate since he is clear about his objective: to see himself at the podium with his Democratic opponent.

He said, "The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates."

Trump and Biden already met in the 2020 presidential elections but debated only twice because the Republican tested positive for coronavirus. After the first debate, Trump complained, in particular, about Chris Wallace's moderation, which he considered biased against him.

The last debate of the election cycle took place on October 9, with Kristen Welker as moderator. The Republican highlighted her participation because he opined that she was not biased to either of the two candidates.

