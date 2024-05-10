Beijing accuses US of breaking international law after it 'drove away' USS Halsey in the South China Sea

Despite these accusations from the communist regime, the Navy denied having violated maritime code and international law.

The latest chapter of tensions between China and the United States involved Xi Jinping's communist regime reporting that its military "drove away" the USS Halsey, a U.S.-flagged ship, which was sailing through the South China Sea.

According to the People's Liberation Army, the American vessel "seriously infringed on China's sovereignty and security," in statements reported by Reuters, adding that it issued a warning to the U.S. ship.

China's claim was denied by the Navy, which reported that at no time did it break maritime code or international law.

This event occurs at a time when China and the Philippines are immersed in a dispute over several areas of the South China Sea. Manila knows that it has the support of the United States against any aggression or violation of rights that Beijing may undertake.