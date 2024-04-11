Society

Baseball star Ohtani's translator accused of stealing more than $16 million from him

Ippei Mizuhara allegedly made an illegal bank transfer from the Dodgers star's account to settle his gambling debts.

Shohei Ohtani, jugador japonés de la MLB.
Shohei Ohtani / Cordon Press
AFP
April 11, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP) Ippei Mizuhara, who was a translator and friend of Japanese Shohei Ohtani for years, was accused Thursday of illegally transferring more than $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar's bank account to pay off gambling debts.

The Justice Department said that Mizuhara, 39, is being charged with bank fraud for allegedly making a series of transfers without Ohtani's knowledge or permission.

It appears there is no evidence to suggest that Ohtani was aware or involved in Mizuhara's illegal gambling activity.

