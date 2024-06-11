Society

Baltimore Ship Canal reopens after bridge collapse

On March 26, Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed and was closed.

El puente Francis Scott Key colapsado se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali en Baltimore
(Jim Watson / AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 11, 2024
Officials say Baltimore's Harbor Channel has reopened 11 weeks after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed when it was struck by a cargo ship.

On March 26, Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed and was closed to traffic by Maryland authorities following the incident.

Officials explained that "the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving today restored the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to its original operational dimensions of 700 feet wide and 50 feet deep for commercial maritime transit through the Port of Baltimore."

"Now, the fully operational channel enables the flexibility to regain two-way traffic and cancel the additional safety requirements that were implemented because of the reduced channel width," the team responsible for the bridge wrote in an official statement.

Fully restoring the Federal Canal to its original width and depth involved the removal of about 50,000 tons of bridge remains from the Patapsco River.

"Although the overarching goal to restore full operational capacity to the Federal Channel was successful, each day, we thought of those who lost their lives, their families, and the workers impacted by this tragic event," explained Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District Commander.

