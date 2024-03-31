Baltimore bridge recovery work begins

Society

More than half a million dollars have also been raised to help the families of the victims of the collapse.

Francis Scott Key Bridge (Kent Nishimura / AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 31, 2024
Cleanup of the major bridge that collapsed this week in Baltimore began Saturday. The process will be long and difficult, as announced by local authorities.

"This is the first of many, many, many steps going forward. But it is a huge milestone as we start this process," said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld in a press conference, as reported by AFP.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Coast Guard official, Shannon Gilreath, explained that a crane capable of lifting more than 100 tons will be utilized to remove parts of the bridge. Maryland Governor Wes Moore clarified that it is not the structure that collapsed on the container ship Dali, which is still there.

The ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the middle of the night earlier this week due to propulsion issues.

The governor recognized the need to begin the salvage work because bridge workers and the state's economy have been affected by the situation. Governor Moore claimed that at least 8,000 port workers have been directly affected. He began the press conference remembering the victims of the tragedy.

Likewise, it was learned that the city government, non-profit organizations and the workers' company have managed to raise more than $500,000 to help the families of the victims of the collapsed bridge, according to The Washington Post. Six workers died and two more were injured in the incident.

