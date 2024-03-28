Society

Authorities recovered two bodies at the Baltimore bridge collapse site

The bridge workers were found trapped inside a submerged red pickup truck about 25 feet deep in the middle span of the bridge.

El puente Francis Scott Key colapsado se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali en Baltimore
(Jim Watson / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
March 28, 2024
1 minute read

This morning, search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of two people at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland.

Maryland State Police Superintendent Roland Butler identified the victims as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Baltimore, and Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, 26, of Dundalk. Both were workers on the construction team tasked with repairing potholes on the bridge.

The bodies were found trapped inside a submerged red truck about 25 feet deep in the middle span of the bridge. Authorities have already notified the men's families and continue working to find other missing people.

"Based upon the conditions, we're now moving from a recovery mode to a salvage operation because of the superstructure surrounding what we believe are the vehicles and the amount of concrete and debris, divers are no longer able to safely navigate or operate around that in the areas around this wreckage," Butler said.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday after a large container ship that lost power struck a support column, causing people and vehicles to fall into the Patapsco River.

Search and rescue operations were suspended Tuesday night due to low temperatures and resumed this morning. The tragedy has sparked concern in the community and highlighted the importance of security in the region's key infrastructure.

