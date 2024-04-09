Arizona lawmakers pass bill allowing law enforcement to take action against squatters

The bill, proposed by Republican Senator Wendy Rogers, gives law enforcement the ability to handle these cases, instead of having to go through court.

Arizona lawmakers are toughening laws against squatters. Republican state Senator Wendy Rogers presented a new bill so that the police, and not the courts, can take action against squatters. This bill was introduced amid growing controversy over squatters, which are becoming increasingly problematic throughout the country. They are posing a particular threat to densely populated urban areas.

SB 1129 passed in the Arizona House of Representatives this week. The bill would allow squatting cases to be handled much more quickly. Instead of going through the courts, police officers from each city's department would be allowed to intervene at the homeowner's request. Squatting cases will be treated in a similar way to trespassing.

"Under the current law in Arizona, squatters must be pursued through the courts, which costs property owners time and money. Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers' SB 1129 could speed up that process. Instead, a property owner could submit an affidavit to police outlining the squatter is… — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) April 9, 2024

According to the bill, an owner will have to submit an affidavit to the police in order to file a police report. Local law enforcement agencies in the state of Arizona will be able to take charge and verify that the people who are in the home in question do not have a permit or legal reason to be there.

With these conditions, the proposed law would then allow law enforcement to evict squatters. The bill was presented in the Senate for the first time in January of this year. It passed and is currently in its final phase. It now has to return to the Senate for its final approval.

My SB 1129 Squatter bill will not allow this in Arizona.https://t.co/hBtt99KGVF https://t.co/IvavLYiGoH — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) April 5, 2024

After its third reading in the Senate, in February, the bill passed 18-8. It had the support of two Democratic senators. Likewise, in the third reading of the House, it had more than the necessary majority and passed 39-19.

Wave of squatting cases throughout the country

Arizona is not the only state in the country considering changing its laws to address squatters. In New York, a state where these crimes are wreaking havoc, legislators want to propose changes in the laws so that squatters are no longer considered tenants. Florida also intends to change its laws to make them more favorable to homeowners.