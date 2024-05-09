Biden's rule to extend Obamacare eligibility to illegal immigrants faces strong opposition in the House

“Congress must stand up and put a stop to this madness,” said Rep. Nancy Mace.

Last week, the Biden administration announced a rule that would give the green light to 100,000 migrants to be eligible for the Obamacare subsidy. However, the regulation is already facing strong Republican resistance in the House of Representatives, with Rep. Nancy Mace calling it "madness."

According to Fox News Digital, Mace will present a resolution of disapproval for the rule that would allow hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to enroll in Obamacare.

Last Friday, May 3, the Biden administration announced that immigrants who were brought to the United States as children and enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) can access Obamacare through HealthCare.gov and state marketplaces.

"I'm proud of the contributions of Dreamers to our country and committed to providing Dreamers the support they need to succeed,” Biden said in a statement. "On Day One of my administration, I sent a comprehensive immigration reform plan to Congress to protect Dreamers and their families. Only Congress can provide Dreamers permanent status and a pathway to citizenship. Congress must act."

This immigration rule proposed by Biden is part of an old promise, although it was not strictly fulfilled. Initially, the Democratic president had promised to introduce a rule that would allow Dreamers to enroll in Medicaid, the health insurance program that provides nearly free coverage to the country's poorest people.

In this case, with Obamacare, migrants will have access to tax exemptions when they register for program coverage, whose registration will be open as of November 1, a few days before the presidential elections.

However, Republicans consider this measure to be another demonstration of how the Biden administration is putting the United States last without addressing the border crisis that has plagued the country for three years.

"Joe Biden, 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris, and impeached DHS Secretary Mayorkas flung our borders wide open, caused an invasion of our country by illegal aliens, and prioritized giving taxpayer benefits to illegal aliens over American citizens," Mace said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital. "This rule to give taxpayer subsidized healthcare to 100,000 illegal aliens is yet another example of this administration putting America last and actively incentivizing illegal immigration."

"Congress must stand up and put a stop to this madness," the representative stated.