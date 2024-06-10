Apple announces an alliance with OpenAI and provokes criticism from Elon Musk: 'An unacceptable security violation'

The tycoon spoke of user "betrayal" and anticipated that he would ban the use of Apple devices in his companies.

Apple announced a series of news regarding its future on Monday. Along with the creation of Apple Intelligence, a new system to add generative artificial intelligence (AI) to its devices, it revealed an agreement with OpenAI, which did not sit well with Elon Musk, who even threatened to ban these devices in his companies on social media.

The agreement, announced during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), consists of integrating OpenAI in the next version of the famous operating system known as iOS 18. According to reports, the issue divided even the company's senior executives, who feared the creation of an "uncontrolled chatbot."

What is this alliance about? OpenAI will integrate ChatGPT into Apple products, including Siri, the voice assistant.

One example the company provided shows an AI-generated image of a mother as a superhero after she agrees to take care of her child. In turn, the integration will allow artificial intelligence to be part of an "image playground" for texters.

"With the Image Playground experience in Messages, users can quickly create fun images for their friends and even see personalized suggestions for concepts related to their conversations," Apple officials explained.

The technology company enters the field after Microsoft and Google did the same in recent months. In the case of Google, they began to include AI in their search results and even launched their own chatbots, first Bard and then Gemini.

"An unacceptable security breach"

Elon Musk quickly reacted to the announcement and was very critical of the alliance between Apple and OpenAI, which he made very clear on his X account.

"If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!," he wrote.

"Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river," Musk said.

However, according to the context that was added to Musk's posts on X, Apple would have its own artificial intelligence, and users could choose between it and OpenAI.