WSJ: Biden "slips" in private

Voters' perceptions of Joe Biden's age and mental health are crucial factors to keep in mind when voting for the next president. Biden's frequent lapses and slip-ups have raised doubts about his ability to lead the world's leading power, causing concern among Democrats and providing Republicans with ammunition to challenge his presidency. The Wall Street Journal has added more fuel to the fire by publishing an article that states that several people who have met with Biden claim that he sometimes shows signs of not performing well.

Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping Participants in meetings said the 81-year-old president performed poorly at times. The White House said Biden is sharp and his critics are playing partisan politics. W/ @siobhanehughes https://t.co/JToS1Q9YwS — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) June 5, 2024

McCarthy: Biden 'Not the same person'

Journalists Annie Linskey and Siobhan Hughes spoke with 45 people who have met with or interviewed Biden. Contrary to the White House's official stance, which assures that the president's cognitive abilities are intact, these individuals revealed that there have been signs that are potentially indicative of cognitive decline or senility.

For example, five anonymous sources told reporters what happened during Biden's meeting with congressional leaders about approving funds for Ukraine: "He spoke so softly at times that some participants struggled to hear him. He read from notes to make obvious points, paused for extended periods and sometimes closed his eyes for so long that some in the room wondered whether he had tuned out."

The former speaker, Kevin McCarthy, who worked with him as Obama's vice president and negotiated with him again as president, said: "I used to meet with him when he was vice president. I'd go to his house. He's not the same person."

The White House points out that these are "political tactics"

The White House insists that these claims are political tactics with a clear political interest behind them. Spokesman Andrew Bates said:

Congressional Republicans, foreign leaders and nonpartisan national-security experts have made clear in their own words that President Biden is a savvy and effective leader who has a deep record of legislative accomplishment. Now, in 2024, House Republicans are making false claims as a political tactic that flatly contradict previous statements made by themselves and their colleagues.

However, this confidence does not extend to the president's interactions with the media. Biden has conducted the fewest interviews and press conferences of any president at this point in his term, which starkly contrasts with the claimed confidence in the president's cognitive abilities.