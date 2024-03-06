Who Jason Palmer? The man who ended Biden's unbeaten streak in the Democratic primaries

The Super Tuesday, apart from bringing even closer to Donald Trump and Joe Biden to the 2020 electoral reissue, left the entire country with a question: Who is Jason Palmer? The unknown businessman living in Baltimore endorsement the only defeat so far the Democratic favorite on his way to the Party's nomination. Voters in the small territory opted for Palmer despite the fact that he has never set foot in their territory and that he carried out a campaign by zoom.

Honored to announce my victory in the American Samoa presidential primary. Thank you to the incredible community for your support. This win is a testament to the power of our voices. Together, we can rebuild the American Dream and shape a brighter future for all #VoteJasonPalmer pic.twitter.com/Txf771rhtI — Jason Palmer (@educationpalmer) March 6, 2024

Eleven votes ended Biden's unbeaten streak

Only 11 votes are to blame for the fact that Biden can no longer boast an immaculate record on the way to the presumed contest with Trump. American Samoa's 91 Democratic voters overwhelmingly leaned toward Palmer, who took 51 of the available ballots to the president's 40 . As a consolation prize, the leader of the Executive obtained the same number of votes (3) as his rival.

Curiously, Palmer acknowledged, in statements collected by AP, that he has never set foot on Samoan soil and that, in fact, he carried out his campaign in this tiny archipelago in the South Pacific that has less than 50,000 inhabitants via zoom. "I've been campaigning remotely, holding town hall meetings on Zoom , talking to people, listening to their concerns and what matters to them," he explained.

Palmer worked for the Bill Gates Foundation

Resident in Baltimore, Palmer presents himself on his candidacy website as "an entrepreneur, impact investor and philanthropist who is running for the Presidency of the United States in 2024 as a Democratic candidate." Among other jobs, he served as deputy director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for three years. He has gotten his name on the ballots in 16 states. At 52 years old, he claims to be " the youngest Democratic candidate ."

In the run-up to Super Tuesday, Palmer had a wink for the Samoans , indicating that he would fight to get them more attention from Washington DC: "Washington DC has long needed a president who will advocate for American Samoa. The Meet & Greet at Malaeimi was a perfect way to learn more about what locals need most. As a Democratic candidate on the ballot, I'm here for the fight .

Washington D.C. is long overdue for a president who will be an advocate for American Samoa. The Meet & Greet in Malaeimi was a perfect way to learn more about what locals need the most. As a Democratic Candidate on the ballot, I’m here for the fight #AmericanSamoa #JasonPalmer pic.twitter.com/uDcZBTXG2r — Jason Palmer (@educationpalmer) March 4, 2024

Palmer won three delegates with just $500,000 in his campaign

With about $500,000 invested in his candidacy, Palmer has won more delegates than all of Biden's other rivals combined (who have none). However, the 7 votes to punish Biden for his support for Israel, crystallized through the "uncommitted" ballot, rank second in this regard in the Democratic field. For Palmer, it's money well spent: "You can't take the money with you when you die. But you can change the world while you're here."