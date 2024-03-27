World

US and South Korea create task force to prevent North Korea from buying illegal oil from Russia

According to the more than 30 officials who participated in the meeting, this fuel "is an essential resource for North Korea’s nuclear and missile development and military posture."

Kim Jong Un, líder supremo de Corea del Norte,
Kim Jong-un (Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 27, 2024
1 minute read

The United States and South Korea met Tuesday to try to stop North Korea from buying illegal oil from Russia. To do this, they created the Enhanced Disruption Task Force (EDTF), in which more than 30 intelligence and maritime interdiction officials met with a common objective: to prevent the country led by Kim Jong-un from gaining more military power.

Both nations issued a statement, which was reported by Breitbart, expressing concern about the possible collaboration of Russia and North Korea and debated the best mechanisms to prevent Pyongyang from illegally purchasing oil from Putin:

The two sides discussed how DPRK imports of refined petroleum in excess of the U.N.-mandated cap violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and support the DPRK’s unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs

This could give more international power to Pyongyang, as detailed by the Enhanced Disruption Task Force: "Oil is an essential resource for North Korea’s nuclear and missile development and military posture," assured the EDTF.

Possible sanctions that the US and South Korea could apply against North Korea

For that reason, the Enhanced Disruption Task Force will be able to implement different sanctions against North Korea, which the U.S. State Department detailed in the following statement:

Through EDTF, the United States and ROK are pursuing a wide range of joint actions to disrupt DPRK refined oil procurement networks, including by exposing DPRK sanctions evasion activities, reviewing options for autonomous sanctions designations, and engaging private sector and third-party actors throughout the region who facilitate – either knowingly or unwittingly – the DPRK’s oil procurement networks. The EDTF also discussed future areas of focus, including disrupting the DPRK’s illicit overseas coal sales.

Topics:

Recommendation

A helicopter from the government of the state of Michoacan participates in efforts to extinguish a forest fire that affects an avocado plantation in Cerro del Aguila, recognized as a Protected Natural Area and Forest Restoration site in Morelia, state of Michoacan, Mexico, on March 26, 2024. Forest fires affecting 18 of Mexico's 32 states have devastated 3,049 hectares of forested areas as of Tuesday, according to a report by authorities. (Photo by Enrique Castro / AFP)

Forest fires in Mexico: More than 7,000 acres burned in 18 states of the country

La líder de la oposición venezolana, María Corina Machado, habla con sus partidarios durante una manifestación en Mariara, estado de Carabobo, Venezuela

Former president of Colombia warns that the Maduro regime plans an attack against María Corina Machado

La tiranía de Maduro acosa y le corta el servicio eléctrico a la residencia del embajador argentino, que resguarda a seis activistas perseguidos del partido de Machado

Maduro harasses and cuts power to the Argentine ambassador's residence, where six persecuted activists from Machado's party are sheltering

El sello del edificio del Departamento del Tesoro de los Estados Unidos se ve en Washington, DC

US imposes new sanctions on facilitators of Iranian terrorism and Syrian drug trafficking

Israel anuncia la derrota de Hamas en la ciudad gazatí de Khan Yunis y que el número de terroristas abatidos ascendió a más de 10.000

Israel confirms death of Marwan Issa, Hamas' second-in-command

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas

Brazil and Colombia condemn Maduro regime for blocking opposition from registering candidacies in Venezuela

María Corina Machado

María Corina Machado dissociates herself from Manuel Rosales' candidacy: "The regime chose its candidates"

Entrada del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Pakistan, en Islamabad. Un guardia patrulla frente a la fachada.

Pakistan: Suicide bombing kills five Chinese workers and one Pakistani citizen

Julian Assange.

UK postpones the extradition of Julian Assange, asks US for new guarantees