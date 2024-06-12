UN investigation accuses Israel of "extermination" and other crimes against humanity in Gaza

The document submitted by the commission of inquiry to the Human Rights Council also accuses "seven Palestinian armed groups" of the same crimes.

A United Nations commission of inquiry ruled Wednesday that the State of Israel is responsible for "war crimes" committed during its latest invasion of the Gaza Strip. Along with the Jewish State, the UN added that other "seven Palestinian armed groups" are also guilty of war crimes.

Among the crimes of which Israel is accused is "extermination," according to the document that the commission of inquiry will deliver to the United Nations Human Rights Council and to which the agencies have had access.

"Crimes against humanity of extermination, murder, gender-based persecution against Palestinian men and boys, forced transfer and torture and inhumane and cruel treatment were committed," the commission of inquiry states.

This commission is chaired by Navanethem Navi Pillay, a South African jurist who was High Commissioner for Human Rights at the UN, as well as a judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In the past, he criticized Israel's use of the Iron Dome anti-missile protection system if Gaza did not have a similar counterpart.

"It is imperative that all those who committed crimes are held accountable," Navi Pillay said in a statement.

"The only way to end recurring cycles of violence, including aggression and reprisals by both sides, is to ensure strict respect for international law," Pillay added.

These crimes against humanity are distinguished from the accusations of genocide that the International Court of Justice is investigating in The Hague following a complaint from South Africa to which other countries joined throughout this year.