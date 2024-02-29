Politics

Trump is removed from the ballot in Illinois by citing the 14th Amendment, but the former president promises to appeal: 'An unconstitutional ruling'

Judge Tracie Porter ruled in favor of a group of voters and agreed to withdraw the Republican's candidacy for both the primary and the general election.

Donald Trump, Colorado
(Cordon Press)
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
February 29, 2024
1 minute read

Donald Trump again crosses paths with the 14th Amendment, this time in Illinois. It turns out that Cook County Judge Tracie Porter ruled in favor of a group of voters and removed the former president from the ballot for both the primary and general elections. However, the Republican's campaign announced that they will appeal the ruling, which they described as "unconstitutional."

With this measure, and pending the aforementioned appeal, Illinois becomes the third state to try to eliminate Trump from the polls, after Colorado and Maine, whose decisions were later paused by higher courts.

According to Trump's campaign, the judge's resolution is "unconstitutional," so they will appeal "quickly." Conversely, the Free Speech For People group, which spearheaded the disqualification effort in Illinois, hailed the ruling as a "historic victory."

What does the 14th Amendment say?

Porter is not the first judge to invoke the third section of the 14th Amendment to try to eliminate the former president from the elections. The amendment establishes that any person who has taken an oath to the Constitution will not be able to hold public office again if they participate in an "insurrection or rebellion" or lend "help or protection" to the enemies of the supreme law of the land.

"No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability," the text says.

As for this last part, it means that the disqualification can be reversed if both chambers of Congress ratify it with two-thirds of the votes.

Topics:

Recommendation

Hunter finalmente admitió que su padre es el "Big Guy" en el acuerdo de $5 millones con una firma china, pero negó una participación económica de Joe Biden

Hunter Biden refers to his father, "Big Guy" and business dealings with China in impeachment probe

Joe Biden- Donald Trump

One passes the blame while the other speaks of an "invasion": what Trump and Biden's visits to the southern border left behind

Rand Paul- RFK Jr.

Rand Paul, RFK Jr.'s favorite to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader

La fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James, durante el juicio contra Donald Trump por el supuesto fraude fiscal que cometió.

Is Trump's Mega-Fine Unconstitutional?

Conflict in Gaza: Defense secretary aligns with Hamas in war of numbers over death toll

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Robert Kennedy Jr. has his eye on Hispanics: "Bienvenidos a la familia"

Marianne Williamson, escritrora de best-sellers de autoayuda, anuncia su candidatura demócrata para la presidencia en 2024

Marianne Williamson "unsuspends" her campaign for the Democratic nomination: "We're watching a car in slow motion"

Mitch McConnell comparece ante los medios junto a los senadores John Barrasso, John Thune y John Cornyn.

Who is expected to replace McConnell as leader of the GOP in the Senate?

(Voz Media)

Why is Nikki Haley still in the Republican race even though she has no chance of winning? We explain