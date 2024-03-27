World

The United States protests the arrest of Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal

The following day, India's Foreign Ministry summoned a U.S. diplomat to a meeting.

Arvind Kejriwal
(Cordon Press)
JUAN PEñA
March 27, 2024
1 minute read

Controversy has erupted in diplomatic relations between the United States and India after the Biden Administration promised to closely follow the judicial process opened against opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal. On Tuesday, the State Department expressed its hope that the process would be upheld by the principles of "justice" and "legality."

The State Department's statements came after the opposition leader to Narendra Modi, who is progressively turning towards more nationalist public politics, was arrested last Thursday. Indian Justice suspects that the opposition leader is part of a corruption scheme, something that his party, Aam Aadmi, completely rejects. Arvind Kejriwal is also the Governor of Delhi.

"We encourage a fair, transparent and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," the State Department spokesperson said in response to Reuters. The spokesperson's comment came shortly after the German Foreign Ministry also made statements about Kejriwal's detention. Shortly thereafter, the Indian Government summoned the head of the German diplomatic mission in New Delhi, Georg Enzweiler, to a meeting.

"We consider that such comments interfere with our judicial process and undermine the independence of our judiciary," he said in a statement. "The biased assumptions made for this reason are totally unjustified," an Indian foreign official said of Germany's comments.

It was the same response that provoked the United States this Wednesday. Indian media reported that Gloria Berbena, a diplomat at the US Embassy in New Delhi, was summoned to a meeting at the Ministry of External Affairs to address the State Department's comments regarding Kejriwal's detention.

Following this, the Indian authorities published a statement in which they strongly objected to the words of the State Department spokesperson. "In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even greater in the case of sister democracies. Failure to do so could end up setting unhealthy precedents," the statement said.

Topics:

Recommendation

A helicopter from the government of the state of Michoacan participates in efforts to extinguish a forest fire that affects an avocado plantation in Cerro del Aguila, recognized as a Protected Natural Area and Forest Restoration site in Morelia, state of Michoacan, Mexico, on March 26, 2024. Forest fires affecting 18 of Mexico's 32 states have devastated 3,049 hectares of forested areas as of Tuesday, according to a report by authorities. (Photo by Enrique Castro / AFP)

Forest fires in Mexico: More than 7,000 acres burned in 18 states of the country

La líder de la oposición venezolana, María Corina Machado, habla con sus partidarios durante una manifestación en Mariara, estado de Carabobo, Venezuela

Former president of Colombia warns that the Maduro regime plans an attack against María Corina Machado

La tiranía de Maduro acosa y le corta el servicio eléctrico a la residencia del embajador argentino, que resguarda a seis activistas perseguidos del partido de Machado

Maduro harasses and cuts power to the Argentine ambassador's residence, where six persecuted activists from Machado's party are sheltering

El sello del edificio del Departamento del Tesoro de los Estados Unidos se ve en Washington, DC

US imposes new sanctions on facilitators of Iranian terrorism and Syrian drug trafficking

Israel anuncia la derrota de Hamas en la ciudad gazatí de Khan Yunis y que el número de terroristas abatidos ascendió a más de 10.000

Israel confirms death of Marwan Issa, Hamas' second-in-command

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas

Brazil and Colombia condemn Maduro regime for blocking opposition from registering candidacies in Venezuela

María Corina Machado

María Corina Machado dissociates herself from Manuel Rosales' candidacy: "The regime chose its candidates"

Entrada del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Pakistan, en Islamabad. Un guardia patrulla frente a la fachada.

Pakistan: Suicide bombing kills five Chinese workers and one Pakistani citizen

Julian Assange.

UK postpones the extradition of Julian Assange, asks US for new guarantees