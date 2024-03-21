The U.S. condemns Maduro for persecution against opponent Machado, while House Republicans promise to discuss reinstating sanctions on Venezuela

The reaction comes after the arrest of senior leaders of the Venezuelan opposition leader's political party and the issuance of arrest warrants against other members of her team.

The United States strongly condemned the new episode of repression perpetrated by the dictatorial regime of Nicolás Maduro that seeks to dismember the political party of the Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado.

After the kidnapping of two senior leaders of the Vente Venezuela political party, headed by Machado, and the issuance of arrest warrants against a large part of her team, several U.S. politicians have expressed their indignation and rejection of Maduro's actions.

Brian Nichols, Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the U.S. State Department, was one of the first to react to the kidnappings and arbitrary arrest warrants against members of the opposition political party. Nichols not only condemned the actions of the Venezuelan regime but also noted that Maduro is once again violating the Barbados Agreement. This agreement sought to commit the dictator to ensuring fair presidential elections and resolving political disqualifications in exchange for relief from U.S. sanctions affecting the oil, gas and gold sectors that weighed on the dictatorial regime.

"We condemn the arbitrary arrests and warrants issued today for members of the democratic opposition in Venezuela. Maduro's escalating attacks on civil society and political actors are totally inconsistent with Barbados Accord commitments but will not stifle the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people. We call for the immediate release of these individuals and all those unjustly detained," he wrote on his social media.

We condemn the arbitrary arrests and warrants issued today for members of the democratic opposition in Venezuela. Maduro’s escalating attacks on civil society and political actors are totally inconsistent with Barbados Accord commitments but will not stifle the democratic… — Brian A. Nichols (@WHAAsstSecty) March 20, 2024

Sanctions review

From the social media account of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the Republican Party, Representative Michael McCaul reported that after the latest episode of repression, the committee decided to vote to reimpose sanctions on the Maduro regime. "I condemn the increasing harassment of Maria Corina Machado and members of her team. Tomorrow, my committee will vote on reauthorizing sanctions on Maduro's criminal regime," he said.

McCaul also urged the Biden Administration "to follow suit and restore accountability to this dictatorship."

CHM @RepMcCaul: "I condemn the increasing harassment of Maria Corina Machado and members of her team. Tomorrow, my committee will vote on reauthorizing sanctions on Maduro’s criminal regime—I urge the administration to follow suit and restore accountability to this dictatorship." — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) March 20, 2024

Maduro "will not stop at nothing to remain in power illegitimately"

Another American political leader who did not remain silent in the face of Maduro's arrests was Senator Marco Rubio, who shared through X the arrest of the members of Machado's campaign with the message: "These are the thugs the Biden Administration actively grants concessions to."

Rubio also declared that this is another sign that the dictator "will stop at nothing to remain in power illegitimately."

These are the thugs the Biden Administration actively grants concessions too. The actions of the criminal Maduro narco-regime must be a clear sign to the world that they will stop at nothing to remain in power illegitimately. — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) March 20, 2024

The Venezuelan dictatorial regime has already violated, on numerous occasions, the agreement it reached with the Biden Administration to ensure fair elections. Still, despite this, the White House seems willing to continue allowing Maduro to benefit from the easing of sanctions.

Recently, Geoffrey Pyatt, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Energy Resources, acknowledged that "there are a lot of negative signals" from Venezuela. However, Pyatt affirmed that U.S. authorities still hope to see progress from the regime.

The U.S. undersecretary recalled they have "until the end of April." This date coincides with the expiration of the temporary lifting of sanctions against the dictatorial regime.

Other convictions

In addition to the United States, other countries have begun to speak out on the matter.

Argentina published a statement expressing its "absolute repudiation" of Maduro's latest actions and called for an "end to harassment against political opponents."

The secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, also used social media to call for an end to the repression and demanded the release of opposition leaders.