World

The State Department says it is "credible" that Petro's campaign in Colombia has received irregular financing

Spokesman Vedant Patel said the United States has compiled information from a database provided by embassies and consulates.

Gustavo Petro hablando durante un programa de televisión oficial
(AFP/ Colombia's Presidency Press Office)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 23, 2024
1 minute read

This Tuesday, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel addressed concerns about possible financial irregularities in Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s 2022 election campaign.

Patel was in the middle of the briefing when Noticias Caracol journalist Juan Camilo Merlano questioned him about a recently published report that mentioned ongoing investigations into alleged irregular payments that financed Petro’s presidential campaign.

Merlano specifically sought to know why this information was included in a report related to corruption, given that a verdict has not yet been issued in Colombia and the process is ongoing. In response, Patel explained that this information is compiled from a database provided by embassies and consulates.

This exchange led the journalist to ask if the State Department had concrete information about possible irregular money inflows into Petro’s campaign. Patel responded: “What I can say about the entries in the human rights report is that we found them to be ‘credible.’”

It is important to remember that it was Nicolás Petro Burgos, eldest son of the Colombian president, who stated in an interrogation that his father’s campaign was financed with money from drug trafficking and that Petro was also aware of it.

“I mentioned it to him several times; he knew it,” he said during interrogation about the case against him for money laundering.

Although he later alleged that the prosecutor’s office “pressured” him to testify against his father, these new statements by the American spokesman suggest that Petro may have received irregular money for his campaign.

The US report on Colombia

The report recently published by the United States Department of State addresses not only the issue of Petro’s presidential campaign but also the human rights situation in Colombia, highlighting concerns about violations and abuses perpetrated against the population.

The document indicates cases of arbitrary executions, including extrajudicial executions, as well as acts of torture and cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment, both by government security forces and armed groups.

In addition, the report highlights multiple ongoing investigations into members of Congress and other senior government officials for alleged corruption.

Topics:

Recommendation

Primer ministro Rishi Sunak

United Kingdom: Controversy between Sunak and Cameron over appointment of ambassador to the U.S.

Hamás, Israel, Irán.

France: Police investigate parliamentary leftists for comments justifying Oct. 7 terrorist attacks

Ángela Ponce

Ana Estrada becomes first person to receive euthanasia in Peru

Beatrice Gale, el primer capellán transgénero de las Fuerzas Armadas Canadienses (CAF) y miembro de la Royal Military College

Canada: First trans military chaplain suspended for sexual misconduct

Esta imagen publicada por la Agencia Central de Noticias de Taiwán (CNA) el 23 de abril de 2024 muestra el edificio del Hotel Full en Hualien, que ya había sufrido daños en el terremoto del 3 de abril, inclinándose aún más hacia un lado tras una serie de seísmos durante la noche. Taiwán se vio sacudida por decenas de seísmos durante la noche y el 23 de abril que dejaron edificios balanceándose y algunos inclinándose, y el gobierno dijo que eran réplicas de un enorme terremoto mortal que sacudió la isla hace más de dos semanas.

Dozens of aftershocks shake Taiwan weeks after deadly earthquake

Imagen de la sede de TikTok en Los Ángeles, California

The EU launches an investigation against TikTok Lite

Varios sol

$2.4 trillion: Global military spending hit record high in 2023

Manifestación afgana en París

Demonstration by Afghan immigrants causes chaos in Paris

Montaje con Elon Musk, Lula da Silva y Alxandre de Moraes junto a un post de Mario Nawfal.

Businessman Mario Nawfal targeted by Brazil for organizing Space on X with critics