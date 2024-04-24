World

The Prosecutor's Office of the International Criminal Court opens an office in Caracas to continue investigations against the regime of Nicolás Maduro

The new entity is not yet operational and no information has been provided on when it will become operational or who will work there.

(AFP Photo/ Venezuelan presidency/ Zurimar Campos)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
April 24, 2024
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, inaugurated a “technical assistance office” in the capital of Venezuela to continue investigations against the regime of Nicolás Maduro.

The ICC announced the news in a brief message published on the social network X, where images of the event were shared. However, it was highlighted that despite the inauguration, the office is not yet operational, and no information has been provided on when it will begin operating or who will work there.

The ICC stated that the new space’s primary function is to support efforts to improve national justice initiatives and further increase the Prosecutor’s Office’s field presence.

Khan, who arrived in Venezuela last Monday as part of an alleged “joint work plan” between the high court and the Venezuelan regime, assured that this step represents a “unique opportunity” to advance investigations into crimes against humanity In Venezuela.

“We are facing a unique opportunity to continue advancing investigations independently, to really create that link between the laws and the technical support that we are going to provide in favor of Justice,” said Khan from Caracas.

It is important to remember that the South American country has been the subject of an investigation by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office since November 2021. The dictatorial regime has made several efforts to stop these investigations. However, the ICC considers it necessary to continue with them since the Venezuelan state has not conducted internal investigations into these crimes.

