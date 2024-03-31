World

The Nicaraguan regime deployed a major operation to repress Holy Week processions

Some 400 parishes in the country received notifications from the police prohibiting them from holding processions outdoors.

Procesión en Nicaragua
(AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 31, 2024
1 minute read

Catholics in Nicaragua celebrated Holy Week with restrictions around churches, given the government ban that has governed traditional street processions for two years. The police must authorize all public activities, including religious activities.

Holy Week celebrations took place amid tensions between the Catholic Church and Daniel Ortega’s government, after 20 priests and seminarians were arrested during the Christmas and New Year festivities, released on January 14 and sent to Rome as part of an agreement with the Vatican.

Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes led Stations of the Cross in the cathedral. He told AFP, "I believe that the important thing is not so much how far we can walk, but how we walk (...) Big things sometimes come in small vessels.”

According to a report by Infobae, at least 4,000 police officers were deployed this Holy Week around Catholic churches to prevent religious processions from taking place in the streets. Meanwhile, the dictatorship promoted activities under the guise of popular traditions.

"Some 400 parishes in the country received police notifications prohibiting them from taking to the streets with the traditional Holy Week religious processions, according to lawyer Martha Patricia Molina, who has dedicated the last few years to investigating and exposing the persecution suffered by the Catholic Church in Nicaragua," Infobae reported.

The situation comes at a time when persecution against Christians is worsening. Although Asia and Africa notably lead the list of countries where life is most difficult for Christians, countries such as Mexico, Cuba, Colombia and Nicaragua are among the 50 countries with the most persecution. 

Topics:

Recommendation

Crsitianos rezando.

The Via Crucis of persecuted Christians during Holy Week

Personas que huyen de la guerra sudanesa desembarcan de un camión que las ha traído a Renk desde el paso fronterizo de Joda, en Sudán del Sur.

Sudan, the ignored war causing the world's worst humanitarian crisis

Imagen de archivo de una marcha pro Israel en Nueva York.

Concern grows over multiple threats against Israelis and Jews around the world

La presidenta del Perú Dina Boularte durante un discurso.

Peru: Police raid the government palace and President Dina Boluarte's home

El youtuber YourFellowArab es secuestrado en Haití mientras se dirigía a entrevistar a Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier

YouTuber Arab is kidnapped in Haiti while on his way to interview Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier

El dictador Maduro afianza su poder con la complicidad y el apoyo de Joe Biden

WSJ: Biden is unlikely to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela, despite Maduro's repressive drift

Haití: la nación de los tiranos, el vudú, los desastres naturales y los nefastos aliados internacionales

Haiti: The nation of tyrants, voodoo, natural disasters and nefarious international allies

Sede de Al-Jazeera

The gruesome history of Al Jazeera, Qatar's propaganda arm

Esta foto publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 muestra a tropas israelíes realizando operaciones militares en la Franja de Gaza.

Israel eliminates Ali Naim, one of the leaders of Hezbollah's rocket and missile unit