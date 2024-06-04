Society Sports

The Chiefs, the Broncos and the Packers are among the 11 NFL teams that refuse to celebrate Pride Month

Most of the 32 NFL teams posted commemorative messages to the LGBT community on their X accounts.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 4, 2024
June has begun and organizations are celebrating LGBT Pride Month. This extends beyond the retail and entertainment industries and includes the world of sports as well.

At least 21 of the 32 NFL teams posted messages on their X accounts to kick off Pride Month.

However, 11 teams stood out for abstaining from posting messages of support for Pride Month. These include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

"It is clear that many within the NFL – and society – don't like pride month for varying reasons. Some people don't abide with or agree with the gay lifestyle or agenda," explained Fox News, which tracked the accounts that posted messages in favor of Pride Month.

And some, while having no issues with gay people whatsoever, simply don't like Pride Month being so ubiquitous, as if being shoved down people's throats.

