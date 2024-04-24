Politics

Tennessee lawmakers pass bill allowing concealed carry for teachers in schools

The rule was sent to Governor Bill Lee and awaits his signature. The measure came to be a year after a female shooter killed six people at the Christian Covenant School in Nashville.

VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
April 24, 2024
More than a year after a female shooter shot and killed six people (three children and three adults) at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., the state House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow school staff to carry concealed firearms in school facilities.

According to the bill, teachers and general school staff who wish to carry a concealed weapon on the premises must complete an obligatory minimum of 40 hours of specific training each year, in addition to performing a background check, psychological testing and meeting other requirements.

The Tennessee House approved the legislation with a large majority of support (68-28). However, even though the bill was sponsored by Republican Party members, four GOP lawmakers joined Democrats in opposing the measure.

The bill, passed in the state Senate earlier this month, now moves on to Governor Bill Lee, who will either sign or veto.

At least 26 states have similar laws

Tennessee is not the only state that has passed legislation allowing teachers and school employees to carry concealed weapons on school grounds. Giffords Law Center, a gun violence prevention group, reported that about 26 states have rules allowing school workers to possess guns (with some exceptions).

Republican state Rep. Ryan Williams stated that if passed, the law would strengthen school safety: "I believe that this is a method by which we can do that, because what you're doing is you're creating a deterrent."

Democratic state Rep. Bob Mitchell referred to The Covenant School shooting to oppose the measure: "This is our reaction to teachers and children being murdered in a school. Our reaction is to throw more guns at it. What's wrong with us?"

Progressive activists, including state Rep. Justin Jones, organized a "die in" after the bill was passed.

